Edinburgh man denies holding baby wipe in toddler's mouth and 'endangering her life'

An Edinburgh man is to stand trial accused of endangering the life of a 21-month-old toddler by holding a baby wipe in her mouth, restricting her breathing.

Sharaz Hayat is also said to have put his hands, or the child's own hands, over her mouth and thereby restricted her breathing and otherwise, by means to prosecutors unknown, to have inflicted injuries to her head and body.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

At a procedural hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to assaulting the child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to her injury and to the danger of her life, on various occasions between the 3rd and 4th of November last year.

Hayes, who appeared in the dock smartly dressed in a light blue suit, further denied a charge of assaulting his then partner, Nicole Scott, on November 4th, by throwing a book which struck her on the head, then seized her by the throat and compressed it.

It is alleged the assault restricted Ms Scott's breathing, and that she too was injured.

Hayat, 30, of Graham Street, Edinburgh, is also accused of uttering offensive remarks and threats of violence.

The incidents are said to have taken place at an address in Lothian Court, Glenrothes, Fife.

Hayat's solicitor, Richard Souter, said the defence needed time to obtain a report from a paediatrician in relation to the alleged incident involving the child.

He said: "There are injuries which are alleged to be non-accidental."

Sheriff James Williamson continued the case to a further procedural hearing on September 3rd, when a date for Hayat's trial by jury may be set.

He also continued Hayat's bail.