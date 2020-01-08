Edinburgh man, 63, who died after being struck by a car on Queensferry Road has been named locally

The man, Ian Meldrum, has been named locally.
A man died after being struck by a car on Queensferry Road, the Evening News understands.
The exact circumstances of the collision are not clear but it is understood that Ian Meldrum, 63, stepped off a bus before being involved in a collision with a car.
The accident happened on Queensferry Road just after 9pm on Tuesday 7 January.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the road was closed westbound at the Tesco supermarket and eastbound at Drumbrae, before reopening at around 1.30am.