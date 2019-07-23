Edinburgh Festival 2019: Police issue these warnings around drug use and anti-social behaviour

Have your say

With Edinburgh Festival 2019 about to get underway, Police Scotland have issued a number of guidelines around staying safe while visiting the city.

The Festival officially gets underway next week, on August 2, and the population in the Capital is expected to double over the following month.

And whether you're visiting the city or are a resident in Edinburgh, it is important that everyone is vigilant and helps keep one another safe.

Police Scotland have issued a set of guidelines in order to help achieve that goal, which covers everything from pickpockets to carrying weapons, taking drugs to respecting local residents and travelling safely around the city.

Here is the full list of guidelines from Police Scotland:

Anti-social Behaviour

- Carrying weapons in any public place, including festivals is an offence, if found in possession of offensive weapons you will be arrested

- Don’t bring smoke canisters, pellets, flares or other pyrotechnics

- Be responsible and party safe

- Respect local residents and other festival goers

- Don’t place yourself or anybody else in danger when you’re having fun

Consumption of Illicit Substances

- Don’t take drugs – there is no ‘safe’ way to take them

- It is an offence to be in possession of an illegal substance, and will result in arrest and charges.

- You can never be sure what’s in any illicit drug or how it will affect you

- Taking any drug is dangerous, the risk is heightened when you mix with alcohol or other substances

- If you or another have taken a substance and feel unwell urgently seek medical assistance

- Know your alcohol limits, alcohol will make you more vulnerable to theft, assault and sexual assaults. Drink plenty water and stay with friends, never leave a drink unattended and don’t mix alcohol with illegal substances

Personal Safety

- Stay with friends, let them know where you are at all times, arrange meeting points and keep your phones fully charged

- Make sure you and your friends have return journey’s planned

- Stay alert – people under the influence are easy targets for criminals

- Don’t engage in any sexual activity with anyone who does not / or is unable to give their consent due to being under the influence of drink or drugs. In Scots Law this is rape.

- Stick to busy areas of the arena and campsite – don’t be drawn to secluded spots

- Don’t let people into your tent you don’t know

Travel Safety

- Plan your travel arrangements in advance of the event

- Traffic will be heavy – leave enough time to get there.

- Make sure you’ve have all your belongings before you leave

- Don’t get into a car and travel home with people you’ve just met and don’t know

- If you’re driving home, make sure you’re not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, stick to water the night before and remember the reduced drink drive limit.

Police Reporting

- In an emergency dial 999. For non-emergencies dial 101.

-Do you have information about crime or criminals? Contact Crimestoppers and report it anonymously on 0800 555 111

- Are you a young person with information about crime? Report it to Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence at Fearless.org

- Find out more about substance misuse and where to get help at Know The Score

- Are you between 11 and 18? Get the facts about substance misuse at Choices For Life

Logistics

- Make sure you have your genuine ticket / wristbands before you arrive. Only purchase from genuine vendors and avoid touts

- Follow directions of police, event security and stewards. Contact them if you need help.

- Bring a map of the site and keep it on you while you’re there

- Know where your pick up and drop off points are

- Make sure you know the zone your tent is in Safety within Crowded Places

- Be alert, not alarmed

- Be vigilant and report suspicious people or behaviour

For more information from Police Scotland - you can visit their website here.