Edinburgh driver reported for overloading van with cartons of milk

A driver was pulled over for stocking his van with too many cartons of milk causing it to be 25 per cent overweight.

Officers stopped the vehicle, which was 1000kg heavier than it should have been, at about 2pm today.

The driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Scotland posted on twitter: "This driver was trying to milk it for all it’s worth by ambitiously overloading their van, making a grave miscowculation! #NationalMotorcycleUnit stopped it in Edinburgh earlier today, which when weighed was found to be 25% overweight, nearly 1000kg over! Driver reported to PF."

Another vehicle was pulled over by officers earlier this week in West Lothian for "completely unacceptable" tyres.

The rubber was so worn down the inside wires were coming through.

The car had also not been taxed and was not insured.

The driver was also reported.

Several untaxed vehicles were seized by the DVLA in Leith earlier this month.

In a bid to continue clamping down on untaxed vehicles, Community Response Officers and Police Scotland Volunteer Special Constables were out in force in the city with the DVLA.

Following complaints sent to them the officers were in Leith targeting untaxed vehicles in the area.

As a result, several vehicles were clamped and seized from both Rossie Place and Manderston Street.