Edinburgh 'Cocaine King' Mark Richardson moved prison after 'taking over' Saughton

The 32-year-old was banged up last January for possessing a Glock handgun.

Edinburgh drug baron Mark Richardson has been shipped out of Saughton Prison after reports claimed he had "taken over".

Prison bosses have moved the 32-year-old from the Capital to Glenochil jail near Alloa in the wake of concerns over his activities while locked up, according to the Daily Record.

Richardson was sent down for eight years and nine months for possessing a Glock handgun.

Along with fellow inmate David Togher, 34, Richardson was believed to be "running" Saughton and authorities are hopeful that separating the pair will help "dilute their power base", one source is quoted as saying.

The move north came before Richardson's associate Dale Thomas, 28, suffered multiple stab wounds in a horror attack in Saughton that resulted in his ear being sliced off earlier in December.

Sources said Thomas fell foul of a gang inside the prison and was "punished" over a disagreement.

A prison source told the Record: "Richardson and Togher were in control at Saughton and they go back a long way together.

"They had taken over the place. Nothing much could happen without their say so.

"By separating them, the authorities obviously hoped they can dilute their power base.

Glenochil is home to Scotland's most notorious sex offenders and was where World's End killerAngus Sinclair died earlier this year.

"Dale Thomas was pals with Richardson and might have expected protection under normal circumstances."

The Scottish Prison Service said: "We do not comment on individual prisoners."

