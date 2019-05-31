Edinburgh Castle stabbing: Victim who was stabbed to death with scissors named as Paul Smith

THE man stabbed to death in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle yesterday has been named.

Paul Smith, from Balerno, died of wounds believed to have been inflicted by a pair of scissors in Johnston Terrace yesterday afternoon.

Castle Terrace was cordoned off yesterday

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics and passers-by to give emergency assistance.

Last night, a man in his 40s was being questioned by detectives at a city police station following the attack at 2pm, witnessed by members of the public who revealed that police swooped within minutes and arrested a suspect in nearby Castle Terrace after a number of people dialed 999 to raise the alarm.

“We were just walking home and we saw the police grab a man and take something off him,” said a witness.

The 24-year-old passer-by was walking with friends from Princes Street when back-up officers in marked vans and cars came screaming past them.

Plain clothes officers were already on the scene, and the witness added: “He was being held on the ground by three officers. About three police vans came past with their sirens on from the other end of the road.”

Police confirmed a 40-year-old man was arrested and the victim died at the scene despite attempts to resuscitate him.

Castle Terrace and Johnston Terrace were taped off by officers as inquiries were carried out and witnesses were spoken to for details of what they had seen.

Another witness at the scene said: “There’s a lot of police cars and they’ve closed off the road. We went over to see what was going on but the police weren’t saying anything.”

The attack happened in an area busy with shoppers and tourists with senior officers immediately seeking to calm the public.Chief Inspector David Robertson, Area Commander for the City Centre, said: “I would like to reassure local residents and businesses that there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.

“Johnston Terrace and King’s Stables Road are currently closed and people are asked to avoid the area, where possible.”

Appealing for witnesses to contact investigating officers, Chief Ins Robertson added: “Our inquiries continue and anyone who may have witnessed this, and has not yet spoken to officers, should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1876 of 30 May, immediately.”