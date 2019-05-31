Edinburgh Castle stabbing: Everything we know about the fatal incident so far

Horrified shoppers witnessed a brutal blade murder in broad daylight in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle.

A man in his twenties died after he was attacked in Johnston Terrace.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics and passers-by to give emergency assistance.

Last night, a man in his 40s was being questioned by detectives at a city police station following the attack at 2pm, witnessed by members of the public who revealed that police swooped within minutes and arrested a suspect in nearby Castle Terrace after a number of people dialled 999 to raise the alarm.

“We were just walking home and we saw the police grab a man and take something off him,” said a witness.

The 24-year-old passer-by was walking with friends from Princes Street when back-up officers in marked vans and cars came screaming past them.

Plain clothes officers were already on the scene, and the witness added: “He was being held on the ground by three officers. About three police vans came past with their sirens on from the other end of the road.”

Police confirmed a 40-year-old man was arrested and the victim died at the scene despite attempts to resuscitate him.

Castle Terrace and Johnston Terrace were taped off by officers as inquiries were carried out and witnesses were spoken to for details of what they had seen.

Another witness at the scene said: “There’s a lot of police cars and they’ve closed off the road. We went over to see what was going on but the police weren’t saying anything.”

The attack happened in an area busy with shoppers and tourists with senior officers immediately seeking to calm the public.Chief Inspector David Robertson, Area Commander for the City Centre, said: “I would like to reassure local residents and businesses that there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.

“Johnston Terrace and King’s Stables Road are currently closed and people are asked to avoid the area, where possible.”

Appealing for witnesses to contact investigating officers, Chief Ins Robertson added: “Our inquiries continue and anyone who may have witnessed this, and has not yet spoken to officers, should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1876 of 30 May, immediately.”

Knife crime on the rise in Edinburgh

KNIFE crime is on the rise across the Capital, latest official Police Scotland figures reveal.

Between April 2018 and March 2019, the number of attacks were up more than a quarter (28 per cent) on the previous year.

There were 149 stabbings compared to 116 the year before while those found carrying knives were up a third from 196 to 261.

“There’s absolutely not a knife issue in Edinburgh,” chief superintendent Gareth Blair told the Evening News earlier this month. “It’s 149 out of 53,500 crimes. Do I want 149 crimes involving a knife, no, so we will work on that with more stop and searches so they realise they won’t get away with it – targeting the right places and the right people.”

Rumours quickly spread that the mayhem was sparked as reprisal attacks after a 16-year-old was stabbed in Gilmerton Road days before.

