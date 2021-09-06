The incident which the man in the picture may have information on took place at around 9.25am on Monday, June 21, 2021, on Easterhouse Road, near the junction with Aberdalgie Road.

He is described as slim built, white, around 40-years-old and 5ft 5in tall. He had short blond hair, some facial hair and spoke with an Ayrshire accent.

He was wearing black trousers, a black hooded jumper and black trainers.

Detective Constable Poppy Stewart said: “We’re asking anyone with information which could help us identify this man to please come forward. We believe he may hold information which could assist our investigation.”

If you have information you should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0730 of June 21. To contact them anonymously you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to trace who may be able to assist in an investigation.

