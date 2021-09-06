Easterhouse Road: Police release E-fit photo of man who may be able to assist in attempted robbery investigation

Police Scotland has released an E-fit image of a man who may be able to help with an investigation into an attempted robbery which took place in the Easterhouse area of Glasgow in June.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 6th September 2021, 10:45 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The incident which the man in the picture may have information on took place at around 9.25am on Monday, June 21, 2021, on Easterhouse Road, near the junction with Aberdalgie Road.

He is described as slim built, white, around 40-years-old and 5ft 5in tall. He had short blond hair, some facial hair and spoke with an Ayrshire accent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was wearing black trousers, a black hooded jumper and black trainers.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: University students unable to travel amid red list hotel quarant...

Detective Constable Poppy Stewart said: “We’re asking anyone with information which could help us identify this man to please come forward. We believe he may hold information which could assist our investigation.”

If you have information you should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0730 of June 21. To contact them anonymously you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to trace who may be able to assist in an investigation.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

This is an e-fit picture generated by Police Scotland of a man who may be able to assist an investigation into an attempted robbery.
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.