East Renfrewshire weekend crime round up

Between 3pm on Friday and midnight on Sunday officers dealt with 120 incidents in East Renfrewshire.

Two drivers were arrested when they were found to be driving under the influence.

In two separate incidents, two men were arrested in relation to crimes where they were threatening others whilst in possession of knives. They are both expected to appear in court today (Monday).

Officers arrested three teenagers following the theft of property from a business premises.

Two police officers were victims of assault whilst effecting the arrest of a 22-year-old man who had, earlier that day, assaulted two members of the public.

Working closely with partners in the banking sector, officers prevented an elderly female from being defrauded of £11,000.

East Renfrewshire Police also received six reports of domestic abuse. One accused person will appear in court today (Monday) and enquiries continue in relation to other incidents to ensure that all lines of enquiry are thoroughly investigated.

Officers conducted road checks on Glasgow Road, Barrhead on Sunday evening checking for vehicle defects. Five drivers were reported for various construction and use offences including defective tyres and excessively tinted windows.