East Lothian Outlander location hit by 'disgusting' vandalism

The National Trust for Scotland have said they are horrified after vandals trashed a historic site in East Lothian.

The vandals struck at Preston Mill near East Linton, causing around £1,000 worth of damage by smashing 200-year-old roof tiles and attempting to kick in the mill's timber door.

The site is currently closed to the public until April and it is believed the attack happened over January 13-14.

The mill, which dates back to the 16th century, is one of the area's most popular historical attraction and has appeared in numerous films and TV programmes including Outlander.

The attack comes just months after the trust raised £12,000 worth of donation to repair the mill's water wheel. The fundraising success prompted a thank-you message from Outlander heartthrob Sam Heughan.

'Absolutely disgusting'

Fraser MacDonald, the National Trust for Scotland’s Visitor Services Supervisor for the property said: “It’s absolutely disgusting – what purpose can this utter stupidity serve? This is a building that’s much-loved by the people of East Lothian and by those around the world who have come to recognise it from television. This is an insult to all of them.

“Our charity will do what we always do and find a way to make good the damage. In the meantime, if anyone may have seen something, or has any helpful information, please let the police know.”

Anyone wishing to help can make a donation to Preston Mill’s repair costs via www.nts.org.uk/donate