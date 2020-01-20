East Lothian gambling addict, 54, caught with £168k worth of drugs and cash in his car and home freezer

He was stopped by police in Inverness.

A 54-year-old East Lothian gambling addict who was caught with £168,500 worth of drugs and cash in his car and home freezer will be sentenced next month.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that a large quantity of 26% purity amphetamine with a maximum street value of 151,110 was found in a freezer at his home. Pic: Patchara Panchara-Shutterstock

Alexander Currie of Limeylands Court, Ormiston appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and amphetamine on January 24, 2017.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said Currie had been stopped in his Jaguar in the Longman after police received intelligence that the vehicle may be involved in drug distribution.

In a bag in the boot was 4.8kgs of herbal cannabis with a maximum value of £13,440 and £4,000 in cash. His then house in Greenpark, Edinburgh was also searched and a large quantity of 26% purity amphetamine with a maximum street value of £151,110 was found in a freezer.

He told police: "I am in a dark place and I had no choice."

Defence solicitor Graham Bryson said: "There is a background to this. He is a problem gambler and pressure was being put on him."

Sentence was deferred until February 13 for a background report and Currie was remanded in custody by Sheriff Chris Dickson.