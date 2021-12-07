The incident happened between 2pm and 2.15pm on Saturday, December 4, on Mulberry Drive.
The victim, a 40-year-old man, was targeted after he got out of a white Mercedes and was taken to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment.
Police Scotland is now appealing for information to help identify the person who carried out the assault.
Constable Natalie Barrie, of Rutherglen Police Station, said: “We are urging anyone with information on who is responsible for this attack to please come forward.
“We are also keen to hear from anyone with CCTV from the area, or any motorists who were near Mulberry Drive around the time of the incident and may have potential dashcam footage.”
If you have any information you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1992 of December 4.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.