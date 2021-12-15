Police Scotland has now confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 61-year-old Ean Coutts, whose remains were found in the Whitehill Industrial Estate, Glenrothes on September 27, 2020 (Photo: Google Maps).

Following enquiries into the death of 61-year-old Ean Coutts, whose remains were found in the Whitehill Industrial Estate, Glenrothes on September 27, 2020, Police Scotland has now confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday December, 16.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.”

Mr Coutts, who lived in the village of Kinglassie, was identified by facial reconstruction created by Liverpool John Moores University earlier this year after his body was found at the industrial estate in Fife last year.

His death was treated as suspicious, and on Tuesday, January 12, a 30-year old man was arrested in connection with the death and released pending further enquiries.

