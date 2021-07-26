Dylan McCamon: 'Growing concerns' for 26-year-old missing man who believed to travel to Glasgow, Balloch and Balmaha

Police Scotland is appealing for information to trace a 26-year-old man who is believed to travel to the Glasgow, Balloch and Balmaha areas as concerns grow.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:42 am
Updated Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:43 am
Dylan McCamon, a missing 26-year-old man who is believed to travel to Glasgow, Balloch and Balmaha (Photo: Police Scotland).
Police received reports on Sunday that Dylan McCamon, aged 26, is missing from the Glasgow area.

He is described as white, around six feet tall, slim build and with brown hair and a short beard.The 26-year-old’s clothing is unconfirmed, however, he is known to regularly wear jeans, trainers and a bomber style jacket.

Sergeant Kerry Russell of Kilmarnock Response Policing said "We are appealing for the public's help to try and locate Dylan as we have growing concerns for his wellbeing and safety.

“Dylan does not drive but is believed to travel to the Glasgow, Balloch and Balmaha areas.

"We rely on assistance from the public and we and his family appreciate any help they can give in tracing Dylan. "

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 3823 of July 25.

