Dylan was last seen at a Bothy near to Riccarton Junction, just south of Hawick, at about 2pm today, on Thursday, December 9.

Police believe he left an address at Rowlands Gill in Gateshead earlier today at 9am. From there, Dylan headed towards the Scottish Borders.

Dylan is 5'6 and has tattoos on his hands, arms and legs.

He's believed to be travelling in a black Jaguar, which has a license plate with the last three digits ‘DYA’.

According to police, Dylan often spends time in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police posted an appeal on social media, where they posted a picture of Dylan and asked the public if they had seen the missing man. Anyone who has seen him recently has been asked to call 101 quoting log NP-20211209-0236, or contact them here: https://bit.ly/3ydvBUQ

