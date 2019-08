Have your say

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man in Motherwell.

Around 4.10am on Tuesday, August 13 officers received a report of a man who had suffered serious injuries within a flat in Doonside Tower and he died at the scene.

A 21-year-old and a 19-year-old are due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday, August 15.