Duo arrested for car fires in Cumbernauld and Moodiesburn

Cumbernauld Police have confirmed that arrests have been made in relation to two alleged incidents of fire-raising which occured back in April.

The alleged incident saw one car torched in Lochinvar Drive on Monday April 1 and the second incident is alleged to have taken place in Whithorn Drive in Moodiesburn on Thursday, April 4 - where another car was set alight.

A police spokesperson confirmed that two males, aged 19 and 23 have now been arrested, following an extensive enquiry into the incidents.

They were held in custody to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court today (August 20)

A third male who is 20-years-old who has already been remanded in custody will also be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in relation to both these incidents.