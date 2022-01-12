Dundee hate crime: Teenage boy charged over hate crime incident at newsagents

A teenager has been charged in connection with a hate crime at a newsagents.

By Katharine Hay
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 7:39 pm
A teenager has been charged in connection with a hate crime at a newsagents in Dundee on Arbroath Road (Photo: Google Maps).

The incident happened on Sunday at the premises in Arbroath Road in Dundee.

Following an investigation, a 13-year-old boy was identified and reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

According to Police Scotland, a hate crime happens when a person takes a dislike or shows prejudice towards someone’s disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or transgender identity, and when the crime is motivated, wholly or partly, by malice or ill will.

These five groups, or “protected characteristics”, are covered by the hate crime legislation in Scotland.

However, a victim of hate crime does not necessarily always fall into one of these groups, police said.

Anyone who feels they have been subject to hate crime can report to police by calling 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency.

They can also report it in-person at any police station, or by filling out a form on the Police Scotland website.

