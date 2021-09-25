A farmer came across the four-year-old ewe with a head wound on Friday, September 24, on farmland just outside of Moffat.
A post mortem examination suggests that a crossbow is the most likely cause of the injury.
Police Scotland is now appealing for information following the fatal incident.
If you have any information you should call 101 quoting PDG0207930921, alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
