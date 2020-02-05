Drunk Celtic fan tried to have sex with taxi, court told

A 36-year-old man has been found guilty of simulating sex on a taxi bonnet with his trousers at his ankles in a Fife street.

The shocked cabbie had arrived to pick up a fare from a house when a drunk stranger jumped up on to the front of his van in broad daylight.

An elderly couple also claimed they saw David Bruce apparently having sex with a garden fence during the incident on May 25, in Russell Court, Dunfermline.

After a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Bruce was found guilty of jumping on to the bonnet of a taxi with his trousers down and rub his genitals on the vehicle, simulate sexual intercourse and commit a breach of the peace.

Bruce, of Kirkcaldy, was found not guilty of committing an offence of public indecency by lowering his trousers and underwear, exposing his genitals and committing a sex act.

Bruce told the court he had been out celebrating after watching his team Celtic win the Scottish Cup Final on TV to clinch a ‘treble treble’.

Kathleen Nisbet (63) told the trial she heard someone singing outside and initially thought it was just a passing football supporter.

“That was the day Celtic won the treble and I thought ‘somebody’s happy out there’. Then I heard banging and looked outside. There was a man singing at the top of his voice.”

She said he jumped on to a taxi and simulated sex on the bonnet. “He was making thrusting movements and by this time his trousers were down,” she added.

“He was wandering about with his trousers at his ankles and then approached a woman. He was staggering about and then started masturbating for two or three minutes. Eventually he fell on somebody’s path.”

Her husband George Nisbet (76) said he had been out walking his dog when the incident started and so went back into his house.

He then watched from an upstairs window with his wife and saw the drunk man urinating against a wooden fence.

“He then started rubbing his private parts up and down on the fence. It was as if he was trying to have sex with the fence,” said Mr Nisbet.

“He threw himself in front of a minibus and started rubbing himself on it like he had been doing with the fence. His trousers fell down and he took a dive on the path of one of the houses.”

Don Simpson (47) taxi driver of the eight-seater taxi involved, said: “As I turned into the street to pick up a fare there was a gentleman on the road, obviously intoxicated.

“He dropped his trousers and they fell to his ankles. He clambered on to the bonnet and started simulating sex. His hips were moving back and forwards.”

Asked to mark the man’s state of intoxication out of ten, Mr Simpson said: “Eight or nine.”

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Bruce will be sentenced on March 4.#

This story originated for our sister site Fife Today.