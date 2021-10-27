Police have released a picture of a female they want to trace in relation to the incident which happened on Saturday 7th August 2021, between 19.25 hours and 19.35 hours.

Officers believe that the female shown in the images may have information that can assist them with their investigation, and would urge the female shown or any members of the public who recognise them to contact police.

The female is described as white, with a Scottish accent, long brown hair, wearing dark jeans, blue top and white trainers.

Do you know this woman?

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100058275.