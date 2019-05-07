Drone spotted by several flights on way to Edinburgh Airport

A drone was spotted by several inbound flights on their way to Edinburgh Airport leading police to appeal for information in a bid to find its owner.

Between 7pm and 7.30pm yesterday (Monday 6th May), several inbound flights reported seeing the drone flying at various heights.

It is believed the drone was somewhere in the Polbeth or East Livingston area and inquiries are ongoing to trace whoever was controlling it.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector David Fyvie, based at Edinburgh Airport, said: "At this time we are still trying to establish if the drone has entered restricted airspace and whether any offences have been committed.

"However, as aircraft spotted this device on their descent, we must conduct a thorough investigation and I would urge anyone who can assist with these inquiries to come forward.

"I'd also like to remind drone pilots of the importance of responsible flying, particularly around airports and the inbound and outbound flight paths.

"If you have any questions about how and where to fly a drone safely, please contact the Civil Aviation Authority."

Those with information relating to these incidents can contact the Edinburgh Airport policing team via 101 and quote incident number 3266 of the 6th May.