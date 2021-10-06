Police in the city are appealing for information after over £3,000 worth of golf clubs and memorabilia signed by Rangers players were stolen.

Between 11 pm on Saturday, and 1.15 am on Sunday an Audi A6 was broken into in the Dowanhill area.

Items including trainers signed by Jermaine Defoe, football boots signed by Glen Kamara and goalkeeper gloves signed by Allan McGregor were taken.

The items were among those due to be auctioned off to raise money for charity and the NHS.

Constable Mark Garner, of Govan Police Station, said: “These items, many of which were signed by Rangers players, were due to be auctioned off and the proceeds donated to charity and the NHS. The items included two bespoke white Rangers football tops with a distinctive ‘THANK YOU’ above the badge, a pair of Adidas football boots signed by Jermaine Defoe, a pair of Puma football boots signed by Glen Kamara, a pair of goalkeeper gloves signed by Allan McGregor and a black and grey Callaway Chev 14+ golf bag containing golf clubs.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information about where these items may be, or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 3149 of 3 October. Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

