Many domestic abuse perpetrators have been apprehended in Dundee following increased police activity (Photo: Revive Scotland)

As part of increased police activity over the past three weeks, including bail checks and evidence gathering, officers visited victims and apprehended 43 alleged perpetrators in Dundee.

Police Scotland commented that the aim is to continue to reduce and prevent violent offending, apprehend those responsible.

Through the increased activity, Police also hope to provide support to victims.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gray of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: "Over the course of the last three weeks, officers undertook duties to ensure the safety and wellbeing of victims of domestic abuse.

"This involved carrying our bail checks at addresses across Dundee to track down offenders who have outstanding warrants along with gathering evidence for ongoing domestic abuse investigations.

"I am pleased that these weeks provided positive results and those involved will now be dealt with by the Court.

"Victims do not need to go through this alone, help is available to those who are suffering. We continue to work alongside partner agencies to ensure that victims receive the support they need.

"Domestic abuse is not acceptable and people should not have to live with it.

"If you, or someone you know, is suffering from domestic abuse I would encourage you to contact either ourselves of one of the local domestic abuse organisations. To speak to one of our specially trained domestic abuse officers, call Police Scotland on 101."

