Dog walker stabbed in Glasgow park by men who tried to steal his pet

A dog walker has been stabbed in Glasgow by two men who tried to steal his pet.

Police said a 29 year-old man had been seriously assaulted in Maryhill around 7am today.

The man was walking his black Cane Corso dog in Dawsholm Park when he was approached by two other men who tried to take his dog off him.

Polie allege the pair had then stabbed the dog walker before running off in the direction of Dawsholm Road.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds. Hospital staff has described his condition as serious.

Detective Sergeant Alistair Donaldson, from Maryhill Police Station, has appealed for information.

He said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area of the park and are gathering and viewing CCTV footage to establish more men on the two men responsible for this violent attack.

“The dog wasn’t injured and is being looked after by the victim’s family.

“This park is very popular with dog walkers and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of the park around 7am on Tuesday morning who witnessed this incident take place or saw these two men acting suspiciously before or after the attack.”

Anyone with information should contact Maryhill Police Station through 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.