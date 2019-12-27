Dog walker racially and physically abused in Fife village

Have your say

A dog-walker was racially abused before being physically assaulted by a man who was out with two children on Boxing Day in Fife.





The incident happened at around 3.40pm on Thursday near the old railway bridge on Gallows Loan, also known locally as The Grange, in Blairhall.

Officers were alerted to the offences. Picture: TSPL

READ MORE: Yes victory in IndyRef2 requires ‘gentle persuasion’, says SNP MP

The suspect was wearing motorcycle gear including a jacket, trousers, gloves and boots which were all of a dark colour.

He also had a green and yellow motorcycle helmet.

The man was aged around 35 to 45, about 5ft 10in, slim, with short dark hair and stubble, and spoke with a local Fife accent.

The two children, also wearing motorcycle gear, were around 11 and nine years old.

READ MORE: Death of World's End killer Angus Sinclair to be investigated

Despite the assault, police say the 55-year-old, who was walking his dog, was not injured.

Sergeant Gordon Cameron said: "We are trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident so if anyone has any information relating to this or witnessed the incident, please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2453 of 26, December, 2019 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.