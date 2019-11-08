Dog found dead in woods near Edinburgh had neck slashed before being dumped

A dog found dead in woodland near Edinburgh had its neck slashed before being dumped.

The American Bulldog's body was found in a forested area near Bonnyrigg on Tuesday, November 5th, after a member of the public raised the alarm.

The dog's body was found in woodland to the south of Edinburgh. Pic: Scottish SPCA

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to the public for information and said they were able to ascertain that the animal was killed elsewhere before driven to the woods.

Scottish SPCA inspector Tracey Dow said: "The female dog is a white and tan American bull dog.

"The person who alerted us to the dog found the body wrapped in a blanket and tied up. The body was found at around 3pm.

"From the scene where the dog was found we are able to ascertain that she was killed elsewhere and then driven here to dispose of the body.

"The wounds across the dog’s neck are deep and caused by a knife.

"It would take a considerable amount of force to inflict these cuts, which would be the result of a sustained and deliberate attack on the animal.

"Other than the wounds, the dog was in good condition, so had been cared for prior to this.

"She is microchipped to an address in the Edinburgh area.

"We would like to determine the circumstances surrounding the dog’s death. It is a criminal offence to harm or kill an animal and we are keen to find the person responsible.

"If anyone can help with our enquiry, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."