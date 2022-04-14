Doctor convicted of sex crimes against 48 patients

Krishna Singh abused his position to prey on victims including someone who had been raped, teenaged children and pregnant women.

The were subjected to kissing, groping, and inappropriate examinations and comments during appointments.

Prosecutors described how the predator was “hiding in plain sight” over the four decades.

Krishna Singh was given an MBE by the Queen for services to healthcare

He was even awarded an MBE for medical services during that time.

But,when one woman reported him to the authorities in 2018 a major investigation was launched into the GP’s offending.

Singh, 72, denied the crimes during a two-month trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

He insisted the patients were wrong and that some of the examinations were what he had been taught.

Dr Kirshna Singh was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of sex crimes against 48 female patients.

Singh was convicted of 54 charges against the victims.

The crimes mainly consisted of multiple sexual and indecent assault.

He was found not proven on nine others charges and not guilty on a further two.

The offences mainly occurred at medical practices in North Lanarkshire, but also at a hospital accident and emergency department, a police station as well as during visits to patients' homes. The charges spanned from February 1983 to May 2018.

Singh, of Airdrie, Lanarkshire, had been seen as a trusted pillar of the community. It led to him also being employed as a police casualty surgeon, which included examining victims of sexual violence.

But he gained a notoriety among female patients. Many became so uncomfortable going to see him that they insisted a friend or relative joined them at appointments.

In her speech to jurors, prosecutor Angela Gray said: "The Crown case is that Dr Singh was in a routine of offending against women.

"Sometimes subtle or camouflaged, other times obvious and flagrant.

"Sexual offending was part of his working life. Access to women as when the situation arose and taking the chances when he could.

"A quick feel, a look in an intimate area, an indecent comment. This was his way of working, Hiding in plain sight."

Woman after woman came into the witness box to recount how they had suffered at his hands.

Among those was a 50 year-old hospital worker who was examined by Singh at Motherwell police station in March 2008 after she reported being raped.

The woman was left shocked after the GP questioned her on whether sex was consensual.

She told jurors: "He was asking if I was being provocative...he said 'so, you are not a good time girl'."

The woman's ordeal was then molested by the GP.

A man admitted to jurors how he threatened to assault Singh after catching him groping his then pregnant wife at an appointment in the mid-1990s.

The court heard how victims were often hesitant about reporting Singh through the years.

But one woman came forward in 2018, leading to the doctor being brought to justice.

She complained to NHS Lanarkshire after being inspired by the 'Me Too' movement in light of Harvey Weinstein Hollywood scandal.

The 30-year-old had been molested in 2012, which included her being kissed and Singh looking down her underwear.

In court, Singh denied the crimes and claimed things like touching breasts "simultaneously" had been taught to him during medical training in India.