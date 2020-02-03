Dishwasher tablets used by Bellshill brothers during assault on Good Samaritan

Have your say

A Good Samaritan was badly injured when two Bellshill brothers attacked him and rammed dishwasher tablets in his face.

When police came to Ian Don’s aid, they found him covered in blood.

He suffered a fractured cheekbone, had two front teeth knocked out and his nose was cut.

Jamie Leggate (32) and sibling Nicholas (27), both prisoners, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court.

They admitted assaulting Mr Don (49) to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement in Hamilton Road and Mansfield Road, Bellshill, on August 25.

Jennifer McLaren, prosecuting, said the victim had enjoyed a night out and left a pub around 9.15pm with Ronnie Cameron (67), who was tipsy and unsteady on his feet.

Mr Don could be seen holding Mr Cameron’s arm and carrying his shopping bag.

But the pair were confronted in the street by the Leggates with Jamie punching Mr Don, then tripping him up.

The brothers then punched and kicked the victim as he was on the ground.

McLaren told the court the attack was captured by CCTV, adding: “Jamie Leggate struck the victim on the head with a box containing Fairy Liquid tablets.

“He then rammed loose tablets in Mr Don’s face.”

Police and an ambulance were called.

The brothers were traced and Jamie Leggate made no comment.

But Nicholas claimed he played only a minor part and got involved because Mr Don was fighting his brother.

Diarmid Bruce, defending fish processing worker Jamie Leggate, said his client had “way too much to drink”, adding: “This was something out of nothing.

“His record isn’t the worst and there is genuine regret that he got involved.”

Solicitor Marisa Borland admitted drink also played a part in Nicholas Leggate’s conduct.

He claimed he was only trying to help his brother in a fight.

Leggate has a previous High Court conviction, but Ms Borland suggested a supervision order could be imposed.

However, Sheriff Douglas Brown told the brothers: “This is far too serious for anything other than a custodial disposal.”

Jamie Leggate was jailed for 14 months while his sibling was sentenced to 15 months.