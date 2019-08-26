'Disgraceful' drunk wedding guest groped a woman and headbutted a teenager

A fuming judge branded a man who got drunk at his friend's wedding and groped a woman and headbutted a teenage girl as "a disgrace to anyone who's a human being".

Single Karl Palmer, 39, had attended his friend's wedding but got drunk at the reception and began "mouthing off" to other guests.

A court heard he continued boozing and became increasingly "boorish and obnoxious" before approaching a woman outside the venue last August.

Prosecutor Raj Punia said: "After the reception had ended, he came up behind a woman who was sitting on a step having a cigarette, and put his foot under her bottom and began wriggling it in a sexual way.

"When she got up to go inside, he sat down, blocking her way, and as she tried to step over him, he reached up with his hand and touched her between the legs over her clothing.

"She responded by demanding: 'Who do you think you are?'"

Miss Punia said a 17-year-old girl saw what happened and made a comment but Palmer flew into a rage and headbutted her.

Palmer, of Rugby, Warks, admitted sexual assault and beating at Warwick Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work, pay £300 costs and sign the Sex Offenders' Register for ten years.

Judge Anthony Potter told him: "You were boorish and obnoxious, a disgrace to anyone who's a human being.

"The way you treated other human beings that day is beyond belief, and the fact that you did that at your friend's wedding beggars belief.

"The only factors that have led me to conclude that I can suspend the sentence are your guilty pleas."