Discovery of man’s body at Fife property treated as unexplained

A man’s body has been found at a Fife property.

Detectives carried out enquiries in Golfdrum Street in Dunfermline after the discovery was made at the flat block in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to the scene at around 6am and are treating the death as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address on Golfdrum Street in Dunfermline at around 6am this morning.

“The body of a man was discovered and police are treating the death as unexplained.

“Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

It is believed that formal identification of the man has yet to take place.