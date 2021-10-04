Derek Blackshaw: Man who died after being hit by vehicle in car park named by police

A man who died after being hit by a vehicle in a supermarket car park in Glasgow has been named by police.

Derek Blackshaw, 46, died after reportedly being struck by the car in the Cardonald Morrisons car park off Paisley Road West on Friday night.

Police Scotland said the incident took place shortly after 11.35pm.

Mr Blackshaw, from Glasgow, was pronounced dead shortly after an incident involving a silver Ford Mondeo.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Ryan McAuley, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Blackshaw’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would be keen to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Blackshaw in the area prior to the collision or the silver Ford Mondeo.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 4048 of Friday, October 1, 2021.”

