Derek Blackshaw, 46, died after reportedly being struck by the car in the Cardonald Morrisons car park off Paisley Road West on Friday night.

Police Scotland said the incident took place shortly after 11.35pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Blackshaw, from Glasgow, was pronounced dead shortly after an incident involving a silver Ford Mondeo.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Ryan McAuley, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Blackshaw’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we would be keen to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Blackshaw in the area prior to the collision or the silver Ford Mondeo.

Derek Blackshaw, 46, died after being struck by the vehicle in the Cardonald Morrisons car park off Paisley Road West on Friday night.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 4048 of Friday, October 1, 2021.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.