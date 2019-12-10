Denny man caught with indecent photographs of children

A man was caught with indecent or pseudo photographs of children.

Michael Laird (59), 12 Kelly Drive, Denny, had five category C images of boys aged ten to 13 between August 26 and September 20 last year.

He also breached bail, set on September 25, 2018, by having a device which had internet access and full wiping software.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Laird claimed the images were family photos and believed they had been blown up for artistic purposes.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said his client has not offended since.

Laird was placed under supervision for two years and must not contact children under 17 or access a computer or device with internet access without a supervising officer’s approval.