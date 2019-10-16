Death of man's body found in Glasgow flat treated as 'suspicious'

Police Scotland has launched an investigation into the death of a man who's body was found in a flat in Maryhill on Monday night.

Officers were called to a flat on Carrbridge Drive in the Maryhill area of Glasgow around 7.55 pm on Monday night where the body of a 45-year-old man was found.

A 19-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon in connection with the man's death, however he has been released.

The building was cordoned off by police and the entrance was blocked, as the body was taken away for a post mortem.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death which at this time police are treating as suspicious. Enquiries are continuing.

"A 19 year old man, who was arrested yesterday afternoon in connection with the death of a man whose body was found within a flat on Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, Glasgow, on Monday, 14 October, has been released pending further enquiries."