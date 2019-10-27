Death of man in Lanarkshire flat treated as 'suspicious'

Police Scotland are treating the death of a man in Blantyre as "suspicious", a spokesman for the force has said.

Officers discovered the body of a man in a block of flats on Camelon Crescent in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A police spokesman has confirmed to the PA press agency that "it was likely" a murder probe would be launched.

READ MORE: Vietnamese teenager feared among 39 dead migrants in Essex text 'I'm really sorry mum and dad'

READ MORE: Man threatened with knife has Jaguar stolen in Glasgow robbery​



The spokesman said: "There is still a post mortem to be carried out to establish the cause of death but we are treating it as suspicious and it is likely a murder inquiry will be launched."