Death of man found in Glasgow close treated as murder

The death of a man found injured in a Glasgow close is being treated as murder.

CCTV has revealed Thomas Milne was attacked outside his home in Saracen Street, Possilpark, at about 5pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended but the 40-year-old died at the scene.

Officers are appealing for any information as they continue door-to-door inquiries.

Detective Inspector Ally Semple said: "Thomas has been the victim of a violent and targeted attack and it's imperative we trace whoever is responsible for his murder.

"Extensive inquiries have been ongoing with specialist officers and forensics teams conducting examinations at the scene.

"I am appealing to local residents to contact us with any information they may have, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do pass it on."

He added: "A man has lost his life and his family and friends have been left in a state of shock at what has happened.

"I also urge anyone who was driving on Saracen Street around 5pm and has dash cam footage to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2939 of 15 August 2019, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.