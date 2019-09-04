Daughters pay heartfelt tribute to 'dearly loved' dad killed in Leith Walk collision

A family have paid tribute to a "dearly loved" dad who died in a tragic collision at the foot of Leith Walk.



Police have confirmed the identity of the father-of-two who died in a horrific collision with an HGV vehicle and a Vauxhall Astra on Tuesday.



He has been named as 62-year-old Andrew Malcolm from Edinburgh.



Mr Malcolm sustained serious injuries in the incident which occurred outside the Newkirkgate shopping centre at around 1:10pm.

Emergency services rushed to save him, but, despite their best efforts, Mr Malcolm was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Andrew's daughters, Becky and Stacey Malcolm, said: "Our dad was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by all his family.



"We would like to thank all the emergency services for their assistance and now ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time".



A number of heartfelt messages and floral tributes to Mr Malcolm have been left at the junction with Leith Walk and Great Junction Street near to where he died.



One of the messages reads: "Andy AKA "Wilson" G.B.N.F. You were one of a kind and will be sadly missed."



Police say investigations into the tragedy are ongoing and have issued a public appeal for information and any relevant footage.



Inspector Roger Park from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: "Our deepest condolences are with all of Andrew Malcolm's family and we are continuing with our investigation into this very tragic incident.



"We've already spoken to several key witnesses, however, any other motorists, or members of the public who were in the area and witnessed what happened are asked to come forward, if they have not already spoken with us.



"Similarly, if you believe you may have relevant dash-cam footage of the collision, please also contact police immediately."



Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 1568 of the 3rd September.