Daughter distraught as mum fails to return home after Edinburgh independence march

Concerns are growing for a missing Fife mum who failed to return home after yesterday's independence rally in Edinburgh.

A search is underway to trace 37-year-old Amanda Brown who has not been in touch with family since Saturday.



It's understood the pro-indy supporter was last seen in Holyrood Park at around 2am this morning where she was attempting to get a lift back home.



Friends and family have been frantically posting online in a desperate bid to work out her whereabouts.



Daughter Shannon Brown said the family had failed in their attempts to get in touch with her mother.



In an appeal, she wrote: "She went to Edinburgh independence rally yesterday and hasn’t came home, phone is off and she hasn’t been in touch. This is not like her."



Distraught Shannon added that her mum disappearing is very out of character.



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is among the many people to have shared Shannon's tweet.

Police have confirmed that Amanda has been formally reported missing. They added that enquiries are ongoing.



Amanda Brown was among thousands of independence supporters in attendance at Saturday's All Under One Banner march through Edinburgh city centre.



Organisers claim more than 100,000 people attended the march, which began at Holyrood Park and ended at the Meadows via the Royal Mile.

