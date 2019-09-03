Dashcam appeal after man, 62, dies in tragic Leith Walk collision

An appeal for dashcam footage has been issued after a man suffered fatal injuries in a serious road collision at the foot of Leith Walk.

The incident happened around 1.10pm on Tuesday at the Newkirkgate junction at the foot of Leith Walk.

The collision involved an HGV lorry and a Vauxhall Astra. Picture: JPIMedia

It has emerged that a Vauxhall Astra car and an HGV lorry were involved in the collision that left a 62-year-old man with fatal injuries.

Emergency services responded to the scene and sadly the man was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Inspector Roger Park from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the pedestrian killed during this incident and we are working to establish exactly what has happened.

“Members of the public who were nearby at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any relevant dash-cam footage should contact police immediately.

“Likewise, anyone with any other information that can assist our ongoing enquiries is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 1568 of the 3rd September.

