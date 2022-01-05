The fire happened at a pub reports have named the Dalmarnock Inn on Old Dalmarnock Road at around 1.55am on Monday.

Two people wearing dark-clothing were seen running from the building around the time in the direction of Dunn Street.

Police Scotland has asked anyone who has any information regarding the incident to get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 0491 of January 3.

