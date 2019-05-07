Dad killed when wall collapsed at Falkirk farm is named

An investigation is still being carried out after two men died when a wall collapsed at a farm near Falkirk.

One of the men who was killed in yesterday morning’s incident at Myrehead Farm, which lies just off the A803 between Falkirk and Linlithgow, has been named locally as dad Peter Walker (53), from Blackburn.

Both men sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men were also injured as a result of the collapse.

One was taken by ambulance to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, while the other was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong, Local Area Commander for Falkirk, said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with the families of those affected by this incident and a multi-agency inquiry at the farm is ongoing.

“If anyone believes they have any relevant information that may be of use to this investigation then please come forward and quote incident 1081 of May 6.”