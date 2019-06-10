Da Vinci Code inspired break-in at Rosslyn Castle house

A man fascinated by the film ‘The Da Vinci Code’ broke into a house owned by The Rosslyn Chapel Trust.

Kevin McCue (34), a prisoner in Edinburgh, was found in the house by visitors, who had hired the building for the weekend.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court last Thursday (June 6) McCue pled guilty to breaking into the house at Rosslyn Castle on September 28 last year, stealing food and removing a painting.

Fiscal Depute, Ms Carmichael, told Sheriff Norman McFadyen that McCue had smashed a small window at the entrance to the house and once inside had a cup of coffee, food, took the painting from a wall, went upstairs to the bedroom and fell asleep. The people, who had hired the property, found smashed glass on the ground and heard music playing. Going upstairs, they found McCue getting dressed and told him to get out as the police were on their way.

Defence solicitor Andrew Docherty said his client told him that he wanted to visit the Chapel as he had watched the film “The Da Vinci Code” a number of times.

He also pled guilty to setting fire to paper and causing smoke damage to Cramond Medical Practice on March 30 this year, and breaching bail curfew conditions while on six bail orders. Sheriff McFadyen told McCue it was inevitable he was going to get caught and sentenced him to 263 days in jail, consecutive to his present six month sentence.