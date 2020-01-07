Cyprus Rape Case: 19-year-old British woman found guilty of lying about gang rape

The 19-year-old British woman found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been sentenced to a four month suspended jail sentence at Famagusta District Court, in Paralimni.

The lawyers of the woman, who cannot be named asked Judge Michalis Papathanasiou to consider a suspended prison sentence after she was convicted of public mischief last week.

A 19 year-old British woman, centre, who was found guilty of making up claims she was raped by up to 12 Israelis arrives at Famagusta District Court. Picture: PA

The teenager's family have said they fear for her mental health if she is sent back to prison and hope she will be allowed to return to the UK to be treated for PTSD.

Speaking to ITV News, her mother said the teenager was "terrified" of being sent to jail.

"She has been in Nicosia state prison before, she knows what it is like," she said.

"She's going to go in there for a conviction for this offence, and people will know what she has been saying about Cyprus.

"I can't even begin to describe how upsetting that is."

The teenager's English lawyer, Michael Polak, from the Justice Abroad group, said: "We are worried that the teenager will be given an immediate custodial sentence, which would cause permanent damage to her mental health.

"As our psychologist Dr Christine Tizzard said, she needs to have proper care in the UK immediately.

"Any further time spent in custody would cause more damage to her."

The teenager claimed she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in the party town of Ayia Napa on July 17.

She was charged, while the young men, aged between 15 and 20, who were arrested over the incident, were freed after she signed a retraction statement 10 days later.

The woman spent around a month in prison before being granted bail in August.

She maintains she was raped after having consensual sex with one of the Israelis but forced to change her account under pressure from Cypriot police.