Cyclist and toddler involved in Edinburgh hit-and-run collision

A driver left the scene after colliding with a cyclist who was carrying a three-year-old boy on his bike in the east of Edinburgh.

The incident happened on Seafield Road at the junction with the Seafield Waste Works at about 8:50am on Thursday, June 27th.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Picture: TSPL

In a statement, police said a 38-year-old male cyclist was involved in a collision with a white Ford Focus car, which failed to stop and drove off towards Portobello.

The cyclist sustained only minor injuries and didn’t require medical assistance.

The toddler, who was also on the bike, was uninjured.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the driver and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Mike Thomson, from Craigmillar Police Station, said: “Fortunately there were no serious injuries as a result of this collision, but nevertheless, the motorist should have stopped to speak with officers.

“We would urge other motorists who were on Seafield Road and saw what happened, or can help us trace the driver of the car, to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if the driver sees this appeal, then please also get in touch to assist our inquiries.”

Those with information can contact Craigmillar Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 868 of the 27th June.

