Cumbernauld mum walking with her baby was robbed by cyclist

Police have launched an investigation after a mum out walking with her one-year-old-son was robbed of her phone - by a cyclist.

The shocking incident occurred on Monday (July 29) around 7pm in woodland between Our Lady’s High School and Ravenswood’s playing fields.

Officers believe that the cyclist was a young man - who was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie.

Thankfully, neither the woman nor the child was injured in the incident. However officers are now appealing to the public to help them identify the culprit.

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting crime reference number NC03860719. Alternatively, CRIMESTOPPERS can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.