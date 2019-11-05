Cumbernauld car theft

Officers have issued a warning after a car was stolen overnight while parked in a Cumbernauld street.

The vehicle - a black Abarth which bears a distinctive scorpion logo was taken by unknown means when parked in Seafar’s Braeface Road overnight last Thursday.

Police were called the following morning when its owner realised it was gone.

Communities Officer Neil MacLeod insisted that car thefts can be avoided.

He said: “The public are reminded to take every precaution possible when it comes to the security of their vehicles. Drivers should ensure that windows are closed and doors are locked and keys are kept in a secure place.

“ And they should make every effort to park their vehicle in a well lit area and avoid leaving any items of value within the car and certainly not within open view.”