The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday, October 16, when the 15-year-old girl was walking along Eastfield Road.
Two boys, aged around 17, allegedly made sexual comments to her before “grabbing her inappropriately from behind”.
They then ran off towards Tesco, leaving the young woman shaken and upset.
One of the suspects was around 5ft 11in tall and had blonde/brown hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie.
The second was around 5ft 7in and wore a black hoodie with the hood up.
Detective Constable Emma MacFarlane, of Coatbridge CID, said: "This was an upsetting incident for the 15-year-old girl who should have been able to walk along the road without being subjected to that.
"We're appealing for anyone who witnessed this, or has any relevant information, to contact us."
To report information contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1499 of October 17.