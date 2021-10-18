The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday, October 16, when the 15-year-old girl was walking along Eastfield Road.

Two boys, aged around 17, allegedly made sexual comments to her before “grabbing her inappropriately from behind”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They then ran off towards Tesco, leaving the young woman shaken and upset.

One of the suspects was around 5ft 11in tall and had blonde/brown hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie.

The second was around 5ft 7in and wore a black hoodie with the hood up.

Detective Constable Emma MacFarlane, of Coatbridge CID, said: "This was an upsetting incident for the 15-year-old girl who should have been able to walk along the road without being subjected to that.

15-year-old girl sexually assaulted and harassed in North Lanarkshire as police launch information appeal.

"We're appealing for anyone who witnessed this, or has any relevant information, to contact us."

To report information contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1499 of October 17.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.