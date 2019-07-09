Crowbar thug jailed for Christmas murder bid

A man who inflicted terrible injuries during a murder bid before going Christmas shopping was warned he faced a lengthy jail sentence today.

Scott Nelson (28) brutally attacked his victim with a crowbar after assaulting another man in the same house in Kirkcaldy.

Nelson left Greig Ramsay (38) suffering serious head injuries following the attempted murder on December 23 last year.

Nelson, a prisoner in Perth jail, had denied attempting to murder Mr Ramsay at the house in Cawdor Crescent and claimed that he acted in self defence.

But a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh unanimously convicted him of the offence and a further assault on Mark Christie.

A judge told him: “You have been convicted by the jury of the attempted murder of one man and assault to severe injury of another man.”

Lord Uist said: “These convictions are bound to result in a lengthy prison sentence being imposed upon you.”

He told Nelson that he could not deal with him today because he has never previously served a jail sentence and would require a background report on him before sentencing.

The judge told jurors it was a “particularly bad case” because of the attempted murder in which the victim sustained terrible injuries.

Nelson struck Mr Ramsay on the head with the crowbar and inflicted blunt force trauma on his victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment. He also repeatedly punched Mr Christie on the head to his severe injury while acting with others at the address in Cawdor Crescent.

Advocate depute Lynsey MacDonald told the court that a victim impact statement had been completed by Mr Ramsay with the assistance of his father.

Mr Christie (42) said he was at home with his wife and Mr Ramsay had made contact through Facebook and was invited round to their house

He said: “He had just split from his girlfriend and he was needing someone to talk to.”

Mr Christie, who told the court he has blurred vision since the attack, said he went to the kitchen to make a cup of tea.

He later told police that he saw Nelson through a window at the side of the back door and opened the door to let him in.

He added: “Once I opened the door I had been hit with something as I can’t remember anything else.” Mr Ramsay was then attacked upstairs in the house.

Nelson claimed that he went to the house over missing money from a successful bet, but alleged that he came under attack in the incident in the early hours of the morning.

He told the court that he was later arrested by police after he was returning home from a trip to get Christmas shopping.

Sentence was deferred on Nelson until August 12 at the High Court in Livingston. He was remanded in custody until then.

