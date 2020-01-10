Crimestoppers offer £10,000 reward after elderly Scottish couple attacked in brutal robbery

A charity is offering a cash reward for information to track down a gang who broke the home of in couple in their 70s and viciously attacked them.

The couple from Dumfries were attacked in their own home in the early evening of Sunday, August 18.

The owner of the property, who does not wish to be named, noticed something suspicious outside. When he opened the door three people - two men and a woman - attacked him and knocked him to the floor.

The man was assaulted while the gang demanded money.

Meanwhile the victim's wide heard the commotion and was attacked when she came to investigate what was happening.

The suspects fled the property with a 'substantial' sum of cash as well as jewellery with sentimental value.

Now Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

Angela Parker, Scotland National Manager for the charity, said: “Our charity believes everyone has the right to be safe and that especially applies to feeling safe in your own home. The level of violence used during this robbery was appalling and has shocked the local community.

“We are very aware that some people are unwilling to speak directly to the authorities about what happened. This is especially true if you know the individuals involved, which is why we are reaching out to those who haven’t come forward.

"Our charity is here for you and guarantees you will stay completely anonymous if you tell us what you know. We have always kept our promise of anonymity since we began over 31 years ago. By contacting us you could also be eligible for a reward of up to £10,000.

“Our UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. No one will ever know you contacted us and it could be your information that makes a difference.”

Information passed firectly to the police will not qualify for a reward.