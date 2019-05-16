Crew dispatched to fire at Whitburn Academy in West Lothian

Have your say

Scottish Fire and Rescue are responding to reports of a fire at Whitburn Academy.

The fire is understood to be to the rear of the school on Shanks Road in Bathgate.

SFRS confirmed to the Evening News that they received a call at 1.34pm today (Thursday) and one fire appliance was currently en route to the school.

The fire is believed to be on a section of grassland to the rear of the school building.

A picture circulating on social media shows white smoke coming from the school.

The school say that pupils have not been evacuated.

More to follow...